DSP Investigating Deadly Crash West of Dover

A crash just after midnight Friday morning on Hazlettville Road west of Dover has left a 28 year old Dover woman dead. Delaware State Police say preliminary investigation shows the woman was speeding westbound approaching Artis Drive and lost control in a curve striking a mailbox and utility pole guide wire before her Mazda SUV overturned and struck a tree and an unoccupied vehicle at a residence.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed this crash should contact Master Cpl Booth at 302-968-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.