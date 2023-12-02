DSP Investigating Deadly Dover Crash

A crash in Dover Friday afternoon has left one person dead. Delaware State Police say a Buick was eastbound on Rose Bowl Road and stopped at the stop sign at North Dupont Highway. The driver of the Buick, a 59 year old Hartly woman began to cross North Dupont Highway and pulled into the path of a southbound Sentra, which struck the Buick on the driver side door. The Hartly woman was taken to an area hospital where she died. The 21 year old female driver of the Sentra was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The investigation into this crash continues.