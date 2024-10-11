DSP Investigating Deadly Georgetown Area Crash

A Georgetown man is dead after a vehicle crash just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon in the area of Hardscrabble Road and Landfill Lane. Delaware State Police say a roll-off container truck was westbound on Hardscrabble Road and a Nissan was eastbound. The truck began to turn left into the Jones Crossroads Landfill – into the path of the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan attempted to avoid the crash, but hit the front left side of the truck.

The 20 year old Georgetown man was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The driver of the truck – a 30 year old Seaford man, was not injured.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal Albert at 302-703-3266 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.