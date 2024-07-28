DSP Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Frederica

A crash Saturday afternoon just after 2:30 has left a Felton man dead. Delaware State Police say a motorcycle operated by a 36 year old Felton man was southbound on Bay Road at an apparent high rate of speed. As the rider exited on to Frederica Road he lost control in the curve and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal Booth at 302-698-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.