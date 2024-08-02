DSP Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Crash East of Laurel

A Georgetown man is dead after a crash just after 8:30 Friday morning east of Laurel. Delaware State Police say a motorcycle driven by a 19 year old man from Georgetown was northbound on Rockaway Acres Road and turned left on Shiloh Church Road into the path of a Tahoe driven by a 39 year old Laurel woman. The motorcycle operator was ejected and after the collision the Tahoe left the roadway and hit two trees. The motorcycle operator was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Tahoe and a 12 year old passenger were not injured.

The investigation is continuing – if you witnessed the crash – contact Senior Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.