DSP Investigating Deadly Pedestrian Hit & Run in Camden

Delaware State Police are investigating a pedestrian hit and run around 6:30 Friday morning that left a 93 year old Camden man dead. Police say an unknown vehicle was southbound on South Dupont Highway near Caboose Lane in Camden – and a pedestrian was walking eastbound crossing the southbound lanes of the highway. Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle struck the pedestrian, but did not stop. The pedestrian was struck – he was hit by other vehicles that also did not stop. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident – contact Master Cpl Lane at 302-698-8547 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.