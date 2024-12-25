DSP Investigating Deadly Pedestrian Hit & Run Near Lincoln

A Christmas morning hit & run has left a 29 year old Milford man dead. Delaware State Police were called around 3:30 Christmas morning after a Toyota Tundra struck the pedestrian who was walking along Cubbage Pond Road near Lincoln. The Tundra did not stop and was later located abandoned on Johnson Road. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information should contact Senior Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.