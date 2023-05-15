DSP Investigating Deadly Shooting at Bridgeville Party Sunday Night

A shooting on Mill Park Drive near Bridgeville Sunday night has left one man dead. Delaware State Police were called to Mill Park Drive around 7pm where they found 23 year old Orbby Holder of Bridgeville on the front yard of a residence with gun shot wounds. Holder was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police learned that Holder was at a party on Mill Park Drive when he was confronted by an unknown man. That confrontation escalated and Holder was shot with a handgun – the suspect left the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Csapo at 302-741-2729 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.