DSP Investigating Death of Houston Man near Felton

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the discovery of a subject found lying in a ditch near the roadway at the intersection of Hopkins Cemetery and Marshyhope Roads near Felton early Monday morning. Police say the body is a 35 year old man from Houston with a gunshot wound. Investigation shows that the victim’s vehicle broke down and he used a nearby resident’s phone to call for assistance. When he returned to his vehicle, a confrontation occurred and the victim was shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.