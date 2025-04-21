DSP Investigating Double Homicide Near Dover

Sunday morning just before 7:30 Delaware State Police were called to the intersection of Sharon Hill and Cahoon Branch Roads in Dover where they found a vehicle on the shoulder with two people with apparent gunshot wounds. A 33 year old woman and 35 year old man – both from Dover – were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time, but they ask anyone with information to contact Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.