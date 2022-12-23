UPDATED: DSP Investigating Fatal Accident on Route 113 near Ellendale
UPDATED 11:30am – Roadway has been reopened to traffic
Delaware State Police are on the scene of a fatal accident near the intersection of Routes 113 and 16 in Ellendale. DelDOT has the right lane just north of Route 16 closed – while police investigate. Use caution when traveling around the accident scene. The Talk of Delmarva will have additional information when it is released.