DSP Investigating Fatal Crash at Concord Pond Boat Ramp

A Baltimore man died Monday evening while backing down the Concord Pond boat ramp near Seaford. Delaware State Police say the 72 year old driver of a Nissan Frontier was backing down the ramp to load a canoe when he lost control of the pickup. The truck traveled backwards into the water and became submerged with him inside.

Rescue crews were able to remove the driver but he died at an area hospital.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.