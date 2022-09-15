DSP Investigating Fatal Crash at Indian Mission & Beaver Dam Roads

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left on person dead Wednesday east of Millsboro. Police say just after 4:45 a red pickup was stopped at Beaver Dam Road at Indian Mission Road. A black pickup was northbound on Indian Mission Road. For unknown reasons the red pickup pulled into the path of the black pickup. The driver of the red pickup – an 85 year old man from Millsboro – was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead – an 83 year old passenger was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the black pickup, a 35 year old man from Lincoln – refused treatment at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigation – and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.