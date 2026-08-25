DSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Long Neck

A crash a week ago at Long Neck and Mallard Roads has left an 86 year old man dead. Delaware State Police say an Explorer was stopped for the stop sign on Mallard Road, but pulled into the path of a minivan which struck the driver’s side door of the Explorer.

The driver of the Explorer, 86 year old William Wonchoba of Millsboro was taken to an area hospital – he died from his injuries on Sunday.

The driver of the minivan – a 69 year old man from Millsboro was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Master Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.