DSP Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist in Lewes

A Lewes woman is dead after she was struck on Route 24 in the area of Mulberry Knoll Road just before 2am. Delaware State Police say the 58 year old woman was riding a bicycle on Route 24 and entered the eastbound lane of travel in front of a 6-wheel box truck and was struck. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was properly restrained and not injured.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Cpl Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.