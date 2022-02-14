DSP Investigating Fatal Crash near Seaford

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Seaford Road that left a Delmar, Delaware man dead. Police say 18 year old Dylan Rodriguez was southbound on Seaford Road south of Easter Lane when his Toyota pickup truck went off the road in a slight curve, struck a fence and tree and went air-born and overturned crashing into a legally parked pickup truck in the driveway of a residence on Seaford Road. The Toyota then collided with another tree and came to a stop on its roof. Rodriguez was not properly restrained and was ejected during the rollover. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.