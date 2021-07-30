DSP Investigating Fatal Crash West of Dover

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a crash just after noon on Friday that left a 48 year old man from Dover dead. Police say a Nissan was northbound on Wyoming Mill Road near Riverside Road and went off the roadway in a curve and struck a tree in a private yard. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was removed from the car by citizens before the Nissan caught fire – he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information should contact Troop 3 at 302-698-8518 or Crime Stoppers 800-TIP-3333.