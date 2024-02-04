DSP Investigating Fatal Hit & Run Near Georgetown Saturday Night

The investigation into a hit and run crash Saturday night continues in Georgetown. Delaware State Police say just after 10pm the driver of a Chevy pickup truck was westbound on Wilson Road, but did not remain stopped at the red light and entered the intersection in front of a Chevy HHR and a Dodge Ram. The HHR struck the Chevy pickup – and the Ram also struck the Chevy pickup as it rotated. The HHR caught fire shortly after impact – and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ram was not injured and the driver and occupant of the Chevy pickup left the scene.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.