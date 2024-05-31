DSP Investigating Fatal Milton Area Crash

A crash Thursday afternoon around 2:30 on Harbeson Road near Milton has left one person dead and four people injured. Delaware State Police say a Mercedes driven by a 62 year old woman from Camden was southbound on Harbeson Road slowing to turn left onto Carpenter Road and drove into the path of a Toyota RAV-4 and the two collided head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, a 65 year old woman from Harbeson was taken to an area hospital where she died. Two passengers in the Toyota, a 44 year old woman and 4 year old child were hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Mercedes and a 12 year old passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is on-going.