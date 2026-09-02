DSP Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lewes

A Harbeson man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. The crash occurred Tuesday evening on Coastal Highway in Lewes. According to Delaware State Police, on September 1st, at approximately 6:10 p.m., a Kia Sorento was heading northbound on Coastal Highway and entered the turn lane at Bay Crossing Boulevard. At the same time, the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway, in the far-left lane, approaching Bay Crossing Boulevard. According to information from the investigation so far, the Kia was making a U-turn and pulled into the path of the motorcycle. As a result, the motorcycle struck the passenger’s side of the Kia, ejecting the operator. The 48-year-old operator of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital where he died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified. The driver of the Kia, a 77-year-old woman from New Berlin, Pennsylvania, and two passengers, were not injured.

Additional Information from the Delaware State Police:

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police(Opens in a new window.) or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers(Opens in a new window.) at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center(Opens in a new window.) is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.