DSP Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Smyrna Rest Stop

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening around 7:15 on DuPont Parkway north of Paddock Road – near the Smyrna Rest Area. Delaware State Police say the operator of a black Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle lost control and the cycle began sliding on its side. The cycle was then struck by an unknown vehicle – which sent the cycle towards the entrance of the Smyrna Rest Area – the second vehicle left the scene.

The operator of the cycle, 53 year old Charles Green and passenger, 53 year old Michele Baxendale – both from Wilmington were taken to an area hospital where both later died. Police ask anyone with information – to contact Sgt. J. Jefferson at 302-365-8484 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.