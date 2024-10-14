UPDATED: DSP Investigating Fatal Overnight Crash South of Milton

UPDATED – 10/14/24 – Delaware State Police have identified 66 year-old Sherman Jackson of Lewes fas the man who died in a single-vehicle fatal crash in Milton on October 13.

ORIGINAL STORY – 10/13/24 – Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle crash early Sunday morning just after midnight on Stockley Road in the Milton area. Investigation suggests a Toyota Corolla driven by a 66 year old Lewes man was eastbound at a high rate of speed and went off the side of the road striking a mailbox and passing into the front yard of a home and hitting a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you witnessed this crash contact Senior Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.