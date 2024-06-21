DSP Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Near Milton

One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in the area of Oyster Rocks Road on Coastal Highway near Milton. Delaware State Police say a preliminary investigation shows a Dodge Charger was stopped on the northbound shoulder just after midnight Friday – a passenger was out of the car looking for her cell phone and stepped into the roadway into the path of a Nissan Altima, which struck the 18 year old woman from Pennsylvania. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Altima, a 34 year old woman from Dover was not injured.

The investigation is continuing – if you have any information – contact Senior Corporal Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.