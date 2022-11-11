UPDATED: DSP Identify Victim in Fatal Tractor Trailer Crash near Dover

Image: DelDOT Traffic Cam

UPDATED 11/11/22 12pm – Delaware State Police have identified 45 year old Antonio Dejesus of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10 in the Dover area.

A tractor trailer went off the right side of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway southbound lanes just after 8 this morning just south of the Scarborough Road exit. Delaware State Police continue to investigate but say the tractor was pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer when it went off the road and down an embankment and struck several trees. Police say the 45 year old driver from Delaware was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway was reopened around 1:30.