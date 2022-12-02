DSP Investigating Greenwood Shooting

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred Thursday evening in Greenwood. Police were called to Bender Farm Road just after 7pm and found a 62 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg or foot and a stab wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was gone when police arrived, but was spotted in Dover just before 9 Friday morning. Dover Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect, 43 year old Roger McBroom refused to stop. He was finally arrested when he got stuck in traffic.

McBroom is charged with 1st degree assault, 2 counts of aggravated menacing and weapons offenses. He is being held at SCI in default of a $126,000 secured bond.