Delaware State Police are investigating a trespass and hate crime complaint at the Holly View Mobile Home Park in Seaford. Police were called after a 59 year old black man said that someone trespassed on his property while he was at work on Friday and tied a small white cord tied like a noose on his front step railing. Initial interviews with neighbors have not led to any potential suspects. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.