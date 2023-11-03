DSP Investigating Hit & Run Fatal Crash in Farmington

Delaware State Police are investigating a hit and run pedestrian crash just after 6:45 Thursday night on Route 13 at Main Street in Farmington. Police say an unknown vehicle was northbound on Route 13 and struck a 33 year old woman from Milton who was standing in the middle of the northbound lane. The vehicle did not stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact Cpl Lane at 302-698-8457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.