DSP Investigating Home Improvement Fraud

A Fruitland man currently in jail in Maryland is wanted by Delaware State Police for defrauding a family out of over $23,000 in the past year. A family in Ocean View reported a home improvement fraud to police in January. Police learned that the owner of Elite Hardscapes, LLC, 32 year old Michael Tyler Joseph agreed to build an addition onto the home with construction to begin in January of 2022. While the family paid just over $23,000 throughout the year – the work was not completed, the contract not fulfilled and the money never reimbursed. Police have an active felony warrant for Joseph for home improvement fraud which will be executed when he is extradited to Delaware. The State Police Financial Crimes Unit continues to investigate similar cases involving Joseph.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been defrauded in a similar manner to please contact the Financial Crimes Unit by calling 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.