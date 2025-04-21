DSP Investigating Home Invasion Near Dover Saturday Night

A home invasion that occurred Saturday night south of Dover is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police were called to Greenview Drive south of Dover just after 10 Saturday night and learned that five armed black males forced entry into the home, which was occupied by two adults and six children. Police say the suspected ransacked the home and left – there was no property reported stolen and no one in the home was injured.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sydnor at 302-698-8540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.