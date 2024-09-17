DSP Investigating Homicide in Dover

Police are investigating a homicide in Dover that left one person dead. Delaware State Police were called to East Denney’s Road around 6 o’clock Monday evening for a vehicle in a ditch. They found a 45 year old man in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene – his name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Bluto at 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.