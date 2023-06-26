DSP Investigating Homicide in Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide in Dover. Police were called to the Wolf Creek development Sunday afternoon for a report of a 72 year old woman found dead in her bedroom. Due to circumstances surrounding the victim’s death, the State Police Homicide Unit is investigating. Police say there is no suspect information currently available.

Anyone with information should contact Detective McDerby at 302-741-2823 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.