DSP Investigating Laurel Home Invasion

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion robbery at a home on Sharptown Road in Laurel just after midnight on Saturday. Police say about five male suspects broke into the home, which was occupied by two teenagers and ransacked the home – leaving with an undisclosed amount of property. No one in the home was injured.

The suspects are described as about five masked and armed black males.

Anyone with information should call Detective Hickman at 302-752-3856 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.