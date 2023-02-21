UPDATED: Arrest Made in Murder at Heritage Shores

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 02/21/23 10:45am – An arrest has been made in the murder of a Bridgeville woman at her Heritage Shores home on Friday. Delaware State Police have arrested 53 year old Robert Franks of Bridgeville for the murder of his wife, 57 year old Cynthia Moss-Franks. During their investigation, police identified Franks as the suspect and obtained warrants on Sunday, charging him with 1st degree murder. Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia Police arrested Franks on Monday at a residence on Dickinson Street in Philadelphia. He is now awaiting extradition to Delaware. Police are still searching for Moss-Franks’s silver Mercedes GLS which is believed to be in the Philadelphia area. Anyone with information should contact Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

2017 Silver Mercedes GLS – similar to the missing vehicle / Image courtesy DSP

02/18/23 – Bridgeville Police were called to check on the welfare of a 57 year old woman at a home in Heritage Shores near Bridgeville after family members were unable to contact her. When police entered the home Friday morning just after 9 they found the woman dead – she appeared the victim of a murder. Delaware State Police have assumed the investigation at the request of Bridgeville police. Detectives are trying to locate the victim’s missing 2017 Silver Mercedes GLS with Delaware vanity tags “YCANTI.”

Delaware State Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.