DSP Investigating Murder-Suicide in Magnolia

Delaware State Police were called to Cilento Drive in Magnolia for gunfire just after 6 Monday evening. Police found a 38 year old woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard. Troopers attempted lifesaving measure, but she died from her injuries. Inside the home police found a 43 year old man deceased and the suspect, a 49 year old man, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say three children were in the home – uninjured. Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect contacted a family member and confessed to shooting his wife and her new boyfriend – and that he intended to kill himself.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Csapo at 302-741-2729 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.