DSP Investigating NCCo Homicide & Officer-Involved Shooting

Delaware State Police were called to a Stanton home for a report of a man with a firearm at a nearby residence. Troopers – along with fire and EMS responded to to a home on Limestone Road for a report of a house fire – they found a 22 year old Wilmington woman with a gunshot wound in the home – she was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation shows the suspect – a 57 year old Milford man, forcibly entered his ex-spouse’s home and fired multiple rounds at the two occupants. The 22 year old woman was struck – a 20 year old Wilmington man was not injured – and ran from the residence. After the shooting the suspect set fire to the home and left the scene.

Police aviation located the suspect in the area of the C&D Canal – on the lower level of a high-tension electrical tower. He fired at troopers who fired back – striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending a use of force investigation by the DOJ. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information should contact Detective McDerby at 302-741-2821 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.