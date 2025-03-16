DSP Investigating Road Rage Incident Near Smyrna on Friday

Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred Friday night just before 9pm on Route 1 near Smyrna. Investigation shows that a black Infinity and black pickup were involved in a road rage incident while driving southbound on Route 1 where the suspect vehicle collided with the rear of the victim’s vehicle then pulled along side the victim’s vehicle and discharged a firearm which struck the victim’s vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued southbound.

The driver of the Infinity – a 27 year old Delaware man and 2 passengers were not injured.

Police ask anyone who might have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Lucyk at 302-365-8446 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.