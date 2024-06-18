DSP Investigating Road Rage Incident Near Smyrna

An investigation into a road rage incident Saturday night near Smyrna is continuing by Delaware State Police. Police say a Pennsylvania woman was northbound on State Route 1 when a white SUV began drifting into her lane. Police say she honked to avoid a collision and continued driving. The driver of the SUV aggressively tailgated her, paralleled her vehicle, flashed his high beams and shouted obscenities. He pulled to the shoulder, let her pass and then re-entered the roadway and fired shots at her before driving off the highway near Exit 119. Police are looking for the driver of the SUV – which may be a GMC Yukon.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Patterson at 302-365-8404 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.