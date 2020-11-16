DSP Investigating Robbery at Uncle Willies in Lewes

Police are investigating a robbery at the Uncle Willie’s on Coastal Highway in Lewes. Delaware State Police say the suspect entered the store around 9pm Saturday and waited till other customers left – then went to the counter and handed the clerk a plastic bag and demanded money. The suspect did show a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say the suspect is black, about 6′ 2″ to 6′ 5″ with a thin build and wore a dark colored hoodie and pants. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.