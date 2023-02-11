DSP Investigating Robbery in Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on North Dupont Highway in the area of Rose Bowl Road in Dover Friday evening. Police say the 28 year old victim was walking northbound when he was approached from behind by two unknown black males. One suspect held what the victim believed to be a handgun to his head while the suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects ran into a nearby wooded area. The victim was not injured.

Police have no further descriptions of the suspects and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective Ryan at 302-698-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.