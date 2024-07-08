DSP Investigating Robbery in Frederica Saturday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery Saturday night in Frederica. Police say a woman was walking on Sycamore Drive just before 11pm when she was approached by an unknown black man on a bicycle who demanded money from the victim – then grabbed her backpack and rode off. The victim was not injured. Police say the suspect is a black man wearing dark-colored clothing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan at 302-698-8443 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.