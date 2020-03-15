DSP Investigating Robbery of Pizza Delivery Driver at Rehoboth Shores

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in the Rehoboth Shores area Saturday night. Police say the driver – a 56 year old woman went to Bay Breeze Lane with an order when she was approached from behind by two suspects who took her cell phone, cash and her vehicle – later found in the Rehoboth Shores Pool parking lot. The victim says one suspect was tall – one short – both male. If you have information – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.