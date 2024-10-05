UPDATED: DSP Investigating September Burglaries & Thefts in Angola Area near Lewes

UPDATED – 10am – Delaware State Police are investigating multiple thefts and burglaries in the area of Angola Beach and Estates, Angola by the Bay and Daniels Mobile Home Park throughout the month of September. Police say the first incidents on September 1st involve two unknown suspects linked to the theft of a golf cart, an attempted shed burglary and trespassing over other properties. One suspect was caught on video surveillance – a heavy-set white male with tattoos on both forearms and hands wearing a cross-body bag, face mask, t-shirt and pants. Additional thefts occurred on September 19th and September 22nd. One of the suspects in the second and third incidents matches the suspect caught on surveillance video from the first incident.

Additional information from DSP:

On September 19, 2024, additional thefts, including multiple golf carts and a moped, as well as trespassing and burglary incidents, occurred both in Angola Beach and Estates MHP and the neighboring community of Angola by the Bay. Similar to the earlier events, the suspects stole vehicles (golf carts and a moped) but later abandoned them at different locations within the community. Video surveillance from these incidents showed two individuals wearing face masks, hooded sweatshirts, gloves, pants, and sneakers. One of the suspects appeared to be the same individual from the September 1 incidents, based on his size and his distinctive cross-body bag.

On September 22, 2024, a series of thefts took place in Angola Beach and Estates MHP and Daniels MHP, located on John J. Williams Highway east of Camp Arrowhead Road. These incidents included the theft of bicycles, motorcycle batteries, a motorcycle, and more golf carts. Two of the stolen bicycles have not yet been recovered. Video surveillance from this date also showed two individuals in matching Carhartt hooded sweatshirts, gloves, and pants. Again, one of the individuals matched the description from previous incidents, notably by his size and his cross-body shoulder bag.

ORIGINAL STORY – 10/05/24 – Your help is needed to identify suspects in multiple thefts and burglaries in the Angola area that occurred in September. Delaware State Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects.

If you can identify the suspects of have information – contact Detective Perry at 302-752-3793 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.