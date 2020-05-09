DSP Investigating Shooting at Bear Veterans Cemetery that Left 2 Dead and 1 Injured

A couple from Elkton, Maryland was shot on the grounds of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear Friday morning. Delaware State Police found an 85 year old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene and an 86 year old man who is in critical condition. A man was seen running into a nearby wooded area. Police secured the area, several residents were evacuated and area roads were closed. Just after noon – police and the suspect exchanged gunfire – no police were injured. Around 4pm police went into the wooded area and located the suspect, a 29 year old Middletown man, who died from an apparent gunshot wound. The Division of Forensic Science will conduct autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death of the suspect and the 85 year old woman.

During the course of the incident, communication had been made with area residents via a reverse 911 call, and advised to shelter in place. Some residents who were in closer proximity to the incident were temporarily evacuated. Multiple area roadways were also closed during the operation.

Upon locating the suspect the area was deemed secure at which time the evacuees were able to return home and roadways were re-opened. Based on the nature of the incident a large police presence remained in the area as part of the ongoing investigation.

While the Delaware State Police are the primary investigating agency, during today’s operation they received assistance from multiple allied agencies from the federal, state and local levels, who provided manpower and resources, to include the ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals, DNREC, New Castle County P.D., Wilmington P.D., Dover P.D., Newark P.D., N.C.C. EMS and DELDOT.

The investigation is continuing.