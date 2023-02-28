DSP Investigating Shooting Death in Georgetown

Georgetown Police were called to the Dunbarton Apartments for a shooting around 8:30 Monday night. Police found a man, who was a visitor, with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Investigation showed that a woman knocked on the door – the victim answered and let her in. Then an unknown male suspect forced the apartment door and shot the victim several times – then left on foot. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have no suspect information.

The State Police Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation and asks anyone with information to contact Detective McDerby at 302-741-2821 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.