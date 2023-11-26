DSP Investigating Shooting East of Bridgeville

Delaware State Police were called to Mill Park Drive east of Bridgeville Saturday afternoon around 3:30 for a shooting. Troopers found a 26 year old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Preliminary investigation shows that the victim was on Mill Park Drive and began talking with a large group of people standing in the roadway. An unknown suspect shot the victim – and the crowd dispersed.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective Grassi at 302-365-8441 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.