DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night just after 8:30 on Ayers Lane east of Millsboro. Police found the home was hit several times with an unknown firearm and the homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries and police have no other information in reference to the shooting.

Anyone with information – contact Detective Simpson at 302-752-3855 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.