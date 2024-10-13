DSP Investigating Shooting in Capitol Park in Dover

A shooting in the Capitol Park area in Dover Saturday is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police were called just before 7:30pm to a home on South Governors Boulevard. Police learned that a 17 year old male and an acquaintance were outside when an unknown suspect approached looking for the victim. The suspect shot the victim in the leg and left the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a black male with no additional description provided.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Yencer at 302-698-8429 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.