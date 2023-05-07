DSP Investigating Shooting in Dover Saturday Night

A shooting just before midnight Saturday in Dover is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police responded to South Governors Avenue where they found a 19 year old Dover man who was shot in the leg as he left a nearby party. Several vehicles were also struck during the incident – as well as the Touchdown Bar and a nearby Valero Gas Station building and detectives recovered numerous bullet casings from the area. The injured man was treated for a non-life threatening injury and released. There is no suspect information – and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Baldwin at 302-698-8426 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.