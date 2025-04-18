DSP Investigating Shooting in Dover

A 19 year old man was hospitalized for a gun shot wound after a shooting in the area of Nathaniel Mitchell Road in Dover. Delaware State Police learned the man was shot Thursday evening and took himself to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police learned that a unknown black man got out of a maroon Kia Sportage, fired an unknown number of shots at the victim, got back in the Kia and left the area. An occupied house and vehicle on the property were also struck by gunfire. Several hours later police spotted the Kia, which was reported stolen, on Walker Road near Bicentennial Boulevard in Dover and attempted to pull it over, but the driver sped away. During the pursuit, the Kia traveled to Sorrell Circle in Smyrna where five occupants ran off. Four juveniles were found with help from allied agencies, K-9 and DSP aviation. The fifth suspect remains at large.

A 17 year old male from Bethel, Delaware, was arrested and taken to Troop 3. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance to a parent and/or guardian.

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

A 15 year old female from Camden, Delaware, was arrested and taken to Troop 3. She was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on her own recognizance to a parent and/or guardian.

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

A 12 year old female from Dover, Delaware, was arrested and taken to Troop 3. She was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on her own recognizance to a parent and/or guardian.

Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

A 10 year old male was also taken into custody but not charged and released to a parent and/or guardian.

Police are still investigating – anyone with information – contact Detective Raza at 302-698-8521 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.