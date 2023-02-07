UPDATED: DSP Continue to Investigate Shooting Incident at Appoquinimink Basketball Game

UPDATED – 02/07/23 1:45pm – Delaware State Police responded to Appoquinimink High School in Middletown for the report of a shot fired during a basketball game Monday night. Two troopers working extra duty for the game responded to a hallway outside the gym where a fight occurred. Investigation showed that a handgun fell to the ground during the large fight and was stepped on – causing the gun to discharge – and strike a wall. There were no injuries. Police spotted the suspects running from the school towards the football stadium, however the number of suspects involved is still being determined. Anyone with information should contact Troop 2 or Crime Stoppers.

